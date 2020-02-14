Avengers: Endgame Leads Nickelodeon‘s Kids’ Choice Awards

Avengers: Endgame leads the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominations, with 11. Taylor Swift follows with five, and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X with four each.

The Grammy-winning Chance the Rapper has been tapped to host. The show honors kids’ favorite stars across film, TV, music, sports and more. The show will air live on Nickelodeon Sunday, March 22nd at 7:30 pm

On the kids TV side are A Series of Unfortunate Events, All That, Bunk’d, Henry Danger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven’s Home.

Favorite movie actress nominees are Angelina Jolie, Brie Larson, Dove Cameron, Scarlett Johansson, Swift and Zendaya; favorite movie actor nominees are Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Tom Holland and Will Smith.

This year’s nod makes Smith the most-nominated celeb in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with 29 nominations.

John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Holland, Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion earned first-time noms this year.