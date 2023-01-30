‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ To Become The 10th Highest-Grossing Film Domestically

Avatar: The Way of Water has topped the chart at the domestic box office for the seventh weekend in a row. According to Deadline, the film is expected to surpass The Avengers by mid-week to become the 10th highest-grossing film of all time in the United States and Canada. The film pulled in $15.7 million over the weekend.

In second place again is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which the outlet reports is just $8.46 million away from beating the original movie’s domestic run.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (January 27th) through Sunday (January 29th):

1. Avatar: The Way of Water, $15.7 million

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $10.6 million

3. A Man Called Otto, $6.75 million

4. M3GAN, $6.37 million

5. Pathaan, $5.95 million

6. Missing, $5.675 million

7. Plane, $3.8 million

8. Left Behind: Rise…, $2.97 million

9. Infinity Pool, $2.72 million

10. Wandering Earth II, $1.355 million