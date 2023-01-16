‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Holds The Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

Avatar: The Way of Water continues to reign at the domestic box office. The film pulled in $38.5 million over the long weekend and is currently the 13th-highest grossing film ever domestically. Taking second place once again is the horror film M3GAN with $21.2 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (January 13th) through Sunday (January 15th):

1. Avatar: The Way of Water, $38.5 million

2. M3GAN, $21.2 million

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $17.3 million

4. A Man Called Otto, $15 million

5. Plane, $11.6 million

6. House Party, $4.5 million

7. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $2.6 million

8. The Whale, $1.8 million

9. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, $1.4 million

10. Waltair Veeraya, $1.08 million