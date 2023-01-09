‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Becomes Seventh Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time
Avatar: The Way of Water brought in $45 million at the box office over the weekend, causing the running total to pass the half-billion mark domestically, according to Deadline. With $1.7 billion globally, the film has become the seventh-highest grossing film ever, surpassing Jurassic World at $1.67 million.
In other movie news, the horror flick M3GAN had a successful debut over the weekend, bringing in $30.2 million and taking second place at the domestic box office.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (January 6th) through Sunday (January 8th):
1. Avatar: The Way of Water, $45 million
2. M3GAN, $30.2 million
3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $13.1 million
4. A Man Called Otto, $4.2 million
5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $3.39 million
6. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, $2.4 million
7. The Whale, $1.5 million
8. Babylon, $1.4 million
9. Violent Night, $740,000
10. The Menu, $713,000