‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Becomes Seventh Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Avatar: The Way of Water brought in $45 million at the box office over the weekend, causing the running total to pass the half-billion mark domestically, according to Deadline. With $1.7 billion globally, the film has become the seventh-highest grossing film ever, surpassing Jurassic World at $1.67 million.

In other movie news, the horror flick M3GAN had a successful debut over the weekend, bringing in $30.2 million and taking second place at the domestic box office.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (January 6th) through Sunday (January 8th):

1. Avatar: The Way of Water, $45 million

2. M3GAN, $30.2 million

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $13.1 million

4. A Man Called Otto, $4.2 million

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $3.39 million

6. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, $2.4 million

7. The Whale, $1.5 million

8. Babylon, $1.4 million

9. Violent Night, $740,000

10. The Menu, $713,000