Avatar, Jennifer Grey, Andy Garcia + More!

TRAILER FOR AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER IS RELEASED: Today reports that the highly anticipated trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was released on Monday (May 9th). The only words uttered in the teaser are, “I know one thing. Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.” The film is expected to hit theaters on December 16th, 2022.

JONATHAN LEVINE TO DIRECT DIRTY DANCING SEQUEL: Deadline reports that Long Shot filmmaker Jonathan Levine is set to direct the Lionsgate sequel for Dirty Dancing. Jennifer Grey will be reprising her role as Frances, as she returns to Kellerman’s in the 1990s, and her experience there intertwines with another young woman experiencing a coming-of-age romance. “This film exists in a dialogue with the original. We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation. That said, Johnny’s absence looms large over the story, so it’s a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby’s character in a way,” Levine said.

ANDY GARCIA IS THE NEW FATHER OF THE BRIDE: The trailer for the remake of The Father of the Bride was released on Monday (May 9th). According to Entertainment Tonight, Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan play parents to Adria Arjona, as they plan her wedding and meet the family of the groom, played by Diego Boneta. The original film debuted nearly 30 years ago, starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.

TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN WILL END AFTER SEASON FOUR: Deadline reports that Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will be ending after its fourth season—which is currently being filmed. However, the outlet says a spinoff may be in the works, featuring Michael Pena as Ding Chavez.