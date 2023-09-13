Autograph Seeker Punches Laura Linney’s Handler At New York Fashion Week

Laura Linney witnessed a fan become violent following the Christian Siriano show during New York Fashion Week. Video of the incident was later shared to TikTok.

As Linney’s handler escorted her to a car outside of the Pierre Hotel in New York City, a man approached the Love Actually star in hopes of getting her autograph. When the handler prevented him from doing so, the man punched the handler in the back of the head.

As onlookers gasped, the Ozark actress asked her handler, “Are you OK?” He assured her that he was “fine” and led her to her car.