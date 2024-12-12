Austin Butler To Star As Patrick Bateman In Luca Guadagnino’s ‘American Psycho’

Austin Butler will star in Luca Guadagnino’s new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ book American Psycho, dispelling earlier rumors that the role would go to Jacob Elordi. The film, penned by Scott Z. Burns (The Laundromat), will not be a remake but a fresh take on the novel, known for its portrayal of Wall Street yuppie and serial killer Patrick Bateman, originally played by Christian Bale in the 2000 movie. Guadagnino’s unique vision, characterized by works like Call Me By Your Name, Challengers, Queer and Suspiria, could introduce a new erotic focus to the horror satire, diverging from the previous interpretation of the iconic character. (Source)