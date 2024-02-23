Austin Butler Opted Against Method Acting For ‘Dune: Part Two’ Because It Would Have Been ‘Unhealthy’

Austin Butler told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday (February 22nd) that he took a different approach to acting for his character in Dune: Part Two. The Bikeriders actor plays the role of the villain Feyd-Rautha in the sequel.

When asked if he utilized method acting for the role, Butler told the outlet, “I’ve definitely in the past, with ‘Elvis,’ explored living within that world for three years and that being the only thing that I think about day and night … With Feyd, I knew that that would be unhealthy for my family and friends.”

Director Denis Villeneuve chimed in to add, “And for me!”

Butler continued to explain why he took a different route for Feyd-Rautha. “I made a conscious decision to have a boundary,” he said. “It allowed for more freedom between action and cut because I knew I was going to protect everybody else outside of the context of what we were doing. That’s not to say that it doesn’t bleed into your life. But I knew that I wasn’t going to do anything dangerous outside of that boundary, and in a way that allowed me to go deeper.”