Audio Recording From Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Violence Trial Is Released

On Wednesday (December 13th), the judge in Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial allowed evidence to be released to the public for the first time. In an audio recording, the Loki actor scolds his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, for going out and drinking.

“How dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace of our house when we have a plan,” Majors says in the clip. He then tells Jabbari she needs to “be in a certain mindset to support” him—to be more like “Coretta Scott King, do you know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s wife.”

“I’m a great man. A great man,” the Creed III actor continues. “I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and the world.”

He adds, “The woman that supports me … Needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them, ultimately.”