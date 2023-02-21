Aubrey Plaza Says She Had A ‘Stare-Down’ With Joe Biden When She Was 16

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Aubrey Plaza shared that she first met President Biden when she was 16 years old at a “Joe Biden youth leadership conference.” The White Lotus star recalled being “really angry” with how the event went.

“They shuttled us from room to room, and there was a different speaker in each room, and it was all leading up to this climax where we were going to sit in the auditorium, and Joe himself was going to get up onstage and give his speech,” she explained.

Plaza continued, “I had a stare-down with Joe Biden from the audience, because he asked how it went, and I raised my hand immediately. I was, like, ‘It’s bulls – – t. This conference sucks. You didn’t let us talk. This was supposed to be about the students.’ ” She added, “He did not like it. I remember his face got really red. He used to get really fiery when he would make speeches. It was crazy.”

The pair met for the second time while filming an episode of Parks and Recreation, when Biden was Vice President. “Before the tour, I saw him, and he knew my name,” she said. “He always tells me the same story. His first wife went to the same high school that I went to. So he always tells me about how he used to wait outside the convent for her, because it’s an all-girls Catholic school — and it’s a very sweet story, but I’ve heard it a lot. I was, like, ‘I know, Joe! She went to Ursuline Academy!’ “