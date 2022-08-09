Ashton Kutcher Shares That He Had A Rare Autoimmune Disorder

In a sneak-peek clip of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, exclusively obtained by Access Hollywood, Ashton Kutcher revealed that he suffered from a rare autoimmune disorder a couple of years ago.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” he said. Vasculitis involves the inflammation of blood vessels, which restricts blood flow and can lead to organ and tissue damage.

The Two and a Half Men star told Bear that it took about a year for him to be able to see, hear, and walk again.

Kutcher reflected on the experience, saying, “You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again’.”

He added that he’s “lucky to be alive.”