Ashton Kutcher Opens Up About Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were married for six years before party ways in 2011. Despite the time that has passed—and the fact that Kutcher is now married to Mila Kunis, with whom he shares two children—their relationship is making headlines.

Fans have been buzzing about the pair since Moore’s memoir Inside Out was released a few months ago, and she detailed the ups and downs of their relationship, including a miscarriage and his alleged infidelity.

Kutcher kept silent during the controversy, but on Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast, he spoke out, saying that while he and Moore “don’t hang out,” he makes “a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls.” The girls of course are Moore’s daughters with ex Bruce Willis, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis.

The 41-year-old continued: “I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence. I love them. And I’m never going to stop loving them, right? And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they’re pursuing.”