Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kathie Lee Gifford + More!

ASHTON KUTCHER AND MILA KUNIS TAKE THE ‘RELATIONSHIP CHALLENGE:’ Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have taken the “relationship challenge”—and the results are cute. While People reports that the challenge went viral in 2020, Kutcher posted a video to Instagram of the couple taking it on Wednesday (August 25th). Both cover their eyes and answer questions like “Who said I love you first?” and “Who is the funny one?” Kutcher captioned the post, “Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh.”

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD POSTS IN HONOR OF REGIS PHILBIN ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HIS 91ST BIRTHDAY: On Thursday (August 25th), Kathie Lee Gifford shared an old black-and-white photograph of herself with Regis Philbin and wrote a tribute to him on what would have been his 91st birthday. “I miss Regis every day. But this is a particularly difficult day as we remember this amazing man who would have been 91. Sending love to Joy and the rest of their family as they celebrate an extraordinary man and life,” she wrote. According to Entertainment Tonight, Philbin died in July 2020 at the age of 88.

JENA MALONE COMMENTS ON COMING OUT AS PANSEXUAL: In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hunger Games star Jena Malone commented on how it felt to come out as pansexual last weekend. “It felt so nice. I’ve been thinking about it for a while. The sexual journey is so beautiful. I mean, all of the identity journeys are so cool. I feel like I’m a little bit late to the game in being able to have less shame,” she said.

BETHANY C. MEYERS AND NICO TORTORELLA ARE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST BABY: Bethany C. Meyers and Younger actor Nico Tortorella have announced they’re expecting a baby. The couple said in a statement to People, “We’ve been trying to conceive for almost two years and we’re happy to announce our baby finally decided the time was right. As anyone with an infertility journey will tell you, it’s not easy. After months and months of heartache and unknowns we are beginning to see just how much magic and healing this process has already offered.”