Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Amy Robach + More!

MILA KUNIS ‘CURLED UP BY’ ASHTON KUTCHER’S SIDE DURING BATTLE WITH VASCULITIS: On a recent episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, Ashton Kutcher commented on the rare form of vasculitis he was diagnosed with in 2019. “I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see. Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn’t walk and I had vasculitis,” he told Agus, who is his doctor. Agus shared how amazing it is to see that his eyesight and hearing is “very close to normal” now. “I will say your wife was amazing,” Agus added, sharing that Mila Kunis was “curled up by [Kutcher’s] side” throughout the struggle. To this, Kutcher responded, “My wife is the best.”

AMY ROBACH JOKES WITH REESE WITHERSPOON ABOUT ‘MORE PLOT LINES’ FOR ‘THE MORNING SHOW’ IN RESURFACED CLIP: After news of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s affair spread like wildfire, an interview that Robach did with Reese Witherspoon in early October resurfaced. In the clip, Robach tells Witherspoon, “We can give you a few more plot lines,” for the series The Morning Show. Witherspoon laughs and says, “Yes, email me girl.” Apparently, Robach wasn’t kidding!

KEKE PALMER RESPONDS TO TROLLS WHO CALLED HER ‘UGLY:’ Keke Palmer really doesn’t want to hear what trolls have to say about how she looks without makeup. After the Nope actress posted a makeup tutorial to Instagram Tuesday (December 6th), sharing how she conceals acne, some fans chose to comment that she was “ugly.” Palmer addressed the comments via Twitter. “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like,” she wrote. “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

SELENA GOMEZ SHARES THAT SHE NAMED HER KIDNEY AFTER FRED ARMISEN: On Monday’s (December 5th) episode of The Tonight Show, Selena Gomez told Jimmy Fallon that she named her kidney after Fred Armisen. “So, I got a kidney transplant a couple years ago and as a way of coping, I thought I would name it.That’s weird I know, but I did. But I named it after Fred Armisen,” the Only Murders in the Building actress said. She explained that she chose Armisen “because I love Portlandia and I love everything that he does. So, I’m like, ‘Hey, watch Fred, guys.'” After Armisen found out, she shared that he reacted with a sweet gesture. “Yeah, he sent me flowers. I was so excited,” she said.