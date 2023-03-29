Ashley Tisdale Says BFF Austin Butler ?always? Makes Time For Niece Jupiter, Gushes Over His ?amazing? Journey

While she is best known for her role as the sassy Sharpay Evans in High School Musical, Ashley Tisdale is far softer in real life. In an US Weekly exclusive, the 37-year-old actress gushed over Austin Butler’s dedication to carving out time to make memories with her 2-year-old daughter.

“He has always taken the time, which I think is like the most important thing to me,” said Tisdale. “Even with his crazy schedule, he’s always making the time. And I think that’s just respectable.”

Butler was awarded a Golden Globe this year for his role as Elvis in the self-titled film, which also earned him nominations from the Screen Actors Guild and Academy Awards.

The quality time comes in handy for Tisdale, who is busier than ever promoting her new health and lifestyle brand—Frenshe—who partnered with the plant-based brand Sweet Earth to bring more cruelty-free, plant-based options to folks committed to vegan and plant-centered lifestyle decisions.