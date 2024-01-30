Ashley Park, Sophie Turner, Catherine O’Hara + More!

ASHLEY PARK SHARES HEALTH UPDATE AFTER SUFFERING ‘CRITICAL SEPTIC SHOCK:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park updated fans on her recovery after she was hospitalized earlier this month for “critical septic shock” that infected “several” of her organs. “I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love,” she captioned a carousel of photos shared to Instagram on Sunday (January 28th). “I’m sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily In Paris fam.” She added that she “couldn’t be more excited to join then all on set for Season 4.”

SOPHIE TURNER AND PEREGRINE PEARSON GO INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL: Sophie Turner is moving on following her divorce with Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones actor shared a collection of photos from a ski trip with friends to Instagram on Monday (January 29th). One photo shows herself sitting next to her new beau, Peregrine Pearson, on a ski lift. Another photo shows them standing next to each other and smiling on a snowy mountain. This comes after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September of last year. The pair were married for four years.

CATHERINE O’HARA REVEALS SHE HAD ‘SUCH A CRUSH’ ON JOHN CANDY: Catherine O’Hara told People in a recent interview that she had “such a crush” on her Home Alone costar, John Candy. “He was just as lovely as you want him to be,” the Schitt’s Creek actor recalled. Candy passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. “I wouldn’t claim he was interested in me that way,” she added. “But he was always really lovely to me in Second City Theater.” The pair were both part of Toronto’s Second City comedy troupe as well as the SCTV show in the ‘70s and ‘80s. “He would always be willing to do an improv with me after the show. You do a show and then you do improvs after the show. That’s how you build the next show at Second City Theater. And he was always willing to try any idea,” she said.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG WANTS NO PART IN ‘THE VIEW’ GROUP CHAT: Whoopi Goldberg is not a fan of the group chat. On Monday’s (January 29th) episode of The View, the Ghost actor said, “I feel like Michael Corleone, because I take myself off the group texts.” Sunny Hostin replied, “And Joy [Behar] puts you right back on.” When Ana Navarro suggested she silence her notifications, Goldberg said, “Silencing y’all does not mean being part of it. I don’t care. I don’t care what you’re upset about. It’s the weekend!” She added, “If I need to talk to you, I’ll talk to you. I communicate when I have something to say. I don’t just be sending y’all stuff. I’m busy.”