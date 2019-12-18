Ashley Judd Slams Harvey Weinstein for Shaming Accusers; Will Settlement Be Taxed?

Ashley Judd laced into Harvey Weinstein for shifting the focus of his alleged misdeeds onto his accusers. On Twitter, Judd, who is one of the dozens of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, wrote: “What Harvey Weinstein has said in the @nypost on #PageSix is a classic example of DARVO. Denying. Attacking. Reversing. Victim. Order.”

She was referring to Weinstein’s interview with The Post, in which he claimed that he had pushed for female directors and stars in his films before it was considered to be the progressive thing to do. He added that he felt like a “forgotten man” in the wake of the scandal.

Judd continued saying, “It is a predatorial strategy that seeks to shift attention away from his criminal behavior and put his toxic shame onto survivor victims.”

Weinstein’s criminal trial begins in Manhattan on January 6th.

TAXES

Meanwhile, tax experts say accusers who receive payment from the tentative $25 million settlement between Weinstein and alleged victims, will have to pay taxes to the feds in the case.

“The victims presumably would be taxed on their share of the settlement payout unless the payout covered compensatory damages for physical injuries,” University of Chicago Law School Professor Daniel Hemel told MarketWatch.