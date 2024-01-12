Ashley Judd Shares Her Final Words To Her Late Mother Naomi Judd

During an emotional appearance on Anderson Cooper’s All There Is podcast Wednesday (January 10th), Ashley Judd opened up about her mother Naomi Judd’s suicide in 2022. The Where the Heart Is actor spoke about finding her mother and shared the last words she said to her.

“The death of a parent is something for which we conceptually have some kind of preparation. And I also knew that she was walking with mental illness and that her brain hurt and that she was suffering, but that didn’t necessarily prepare me,” Judd said.

The Double Jeopardy actor continued, “My mother’s death was traumatic and unexpected because it was death by suicide and I found her. … I held my mother as she was dying.”

Judd added, “I’m so glad I was there … The first thing out of my mouth was, ‘Mama, I see how much you’ve been suffering and it is OK. It is OK to go. I am here. It is OK to let go. I love you. Go see your daddy. Go see Papa Judd. Go be with your people.'”