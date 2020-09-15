Ashley Graham Gives Her Stretch Marks Some Love

Ashley Graham is showering some special TLC on her stretch marks. The supermodel welcomed her son Isaac 9 months ago, and to celebrate the miracle of birth—stretch marks and all—she shared a video of her turning her stretch marks into a 3D heart with her hands.

She captioned it with a simple rainbow of heart emojis: “💛🧡❤️💚💙💜”

The body positive curvy model has long celebrated her body, including with nude photos in V magazine that also showed off stretch marks. She credits her mom with her self-love.

“I remember my first signs of cellulite, in middle school. I remember telling my mom ‘Isn’t it disgusting? It’s so ugly.’ She pulled her pants down and said, ‘Look, I have it, too. And I was like, ‘Gasp!’ ”

“She looked at me, then at it, and just rolled her eyes,” Graham told the magazine. “She didn’t tell me that it’s beautiful or ugly. She just made it a nonissue.”