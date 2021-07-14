Ashley Graham Celebrates Baby No. 2 With Justin Ervin

The 33-year-old model Ashley Graham is sharing her joy over her pregnancy. She and Justin Ervin are expecting their second child; after marrying in 2010, they welcomed Isaac on January 18, 2020.

Graham said of the good news amid so much this year: “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Graham has been open in the past about wanting another child telling Amy Schumer while guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is “working on it currently.” She added, “Like, in this moment currently working on it.”