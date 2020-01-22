As Harry Exits U.K., Why Did the Queen Opt To Allow Pair To Keep Titles?

Prince Harry headed to Canada to join his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, amid their controversial decision to step down from the royal family. The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex looked pleased as pie stepping off a jet and into a car in Vancouver first thing Tuesday morning.

Harry reportedly skipped a planning event at Buckingham Palace because he was so eager to see Meghan, 38, and Archie, 8 months. Before popping overseas, he was spotted having a heart-to-heart with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Kate Middleton and Prince William hosted Monday night’s reception with African leaders.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly staying at a mega-mansion with security. Much of the debate about their leave-taking from the royal family regards security. As of now, Harry’s father Prince Charles has committed to bankroll their guards for the next year.

Another issue has been what people should call them. While they have been stripped of their formal His/Her Royal Highness titles, they are allowed to be called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Apparently, the Queen was mulling over the possibility of stripping them of their titles entirely, making Harry the Earl of Dumbarton and making Meghan a Countess.

But the Queen and Charles reportedly decided against it because they didn’t want to appear “petty.” A source told the Evening Standard: “The Sussex title is one of the ancient royal dukedoms given to him ahead of his wedding to Meghan, along with other titles. Removing it was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level.”