Arnold Schwarzenegger Recovering From Second Cardiac Operation in 2 Years

Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering from the second heart procedure he has had in two years. The actor and former California governor shared a shot of himself in a hospital bed on Twitter Friday writing, "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery."

He continued, "I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"

His daughter Katherine, 30, and Patrick, 27 sent him love. Patrick wrote "PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!"

He also shares Christina, 29, and son Christopher, 23, with his ex-wife Maria Shriver and son, Joseph Baena, 23, with his ex Mildred Baena.

Two years ago, he underwent surgery to replace a pulmonic valve replacement that was put in 1997.