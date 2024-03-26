Arnold Schwarzenegger Had Heart Surgery, Got A Pacemaker

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed on his podcast that he underwent open-heart surgery to get a pacemaker. “Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine,” he joked. “I got a pacemaker.”

This is not the first time the actor and former politician has dealt with heart issues; he previously had valve replacement surgeries in 1997 and 2019. Despite the recent surgery, Schwarzenegger appeared at an environmental event with Jane Fonda just a few days later, and thanked his medical team for their care.

He emphasized the importance of taking health seriously and encouraged listeners to follow their doctors’ advice. “I want you to know you aren’t alone,” he said. “And if you’re putting something off out of fear, I hope I inspire you to listen to your doctors and take care of yourself.”