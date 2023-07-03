Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares ‘Terminator’ To The Future Of AI

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reflecting on the relevancy of his role in Terminator with regard to artificial intelligence. The Predator actor stars as a cyborg assassin in the film.

Speaking at An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles last week, the FUBAR actor said, “Today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go. And in this movie, in Terminator, we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over.”

“At that time we (had) scratched the surface of AI, artificial intelligence. Think about that,” he continued. “Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality.”

Applauding James Cameron’s writing, the True Lies actor added, “So it’s not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron.”