Arnold Schwarzenegger Blames Himself For His Divorce From Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about his divorce from Maria Shriver in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday (May 16th). The Terminator actor said, “It was my f–k-up. It was my failure,” regarding why the relationship ended.

Speaking about his new show FUBAR, Schwarzenegger said it is “deliberately autobiographical,” since his character’s marriage ends due to infidelity. In real life, Schwarzenegger cheated on Shriver with their longtime housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baenawith. The Predator actor shared that the pair’s divorce “was very, very difficult in the beginning,” but that “eventually, you move on.”

As for co-parenting, the True Lies actor said, “She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother’s Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together.”

He added, “If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids. The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that’s from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me.”