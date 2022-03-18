Arnold Schwarzenegger Addresses Russian People On Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed the Russian people in a Twitter video about Vladimir Putin’s “illegal war” on Thursday (March 13th).

The former California governor said, “I know that your government has told you that this is a war to denazify Ukraine. Denazify Ukraine? This is not true. Ukraine is a country with a Jewish president, a Jewish president I might add whose father’s three brothers were all murdered by the Nazis. You see, Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people’s war.”

In addition to praising Russian protesters, he also addressed the country’s troops directly, saying, “To the soldiers who are listening to this, remember that 11 million Russians have family connections to Ukraine, so that every bullet that you shoot, you shoot a brother or a sister. Every bomb or every shell that falls is falling not on an enemy, but it falling on a school or a hospital or a home.”