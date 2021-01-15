Armie Hammer's Ex Courtney Vucekovich Said He Wanted to BBQ and Eat Her

Armie Hammer stepped down from his starring role in Shotgun Wedding amid a bizarre DM scandal in which he allegedly engaged in rape and cannibalism fantasies. In a series of unverified messages alleged to be sent by the Rebecca actor he appears to say he’s “100% a cannibal,” and is interested in drinking blood.

His ex, Courtney Vucekovich, tells Page Six the claims are legit, and that his pillow talk made Hannibal Lector’s chit-chat seem tame. “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” she told Page Six.

She added: “He says, I want to take a bite out of you. If I had a little cut on my hand he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.”

They dated June to August, and said the screenshots were no shocker. “He likes the idea of skin in his teeth,” she claims, adding that he is psychologically manipulative, and “grooms” women.

“He enters your life in such a big way. He’s such a captivating person. He has such a presence and he’s aware of that and he uses it in such a way that most women would think, ‘Oh my gosh this is amazing,’ but especially young women, that’s kind of the scary part—how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he’s never felt this way about anybody,” Vucekovich says, adding, “He sucks out all the goodness you have left. That’s what he did to me. I gave and gave and gave until it hurt.”

Hammer, meanwhile, is sidestepping the allegations themselves, but did dub them “vicious.”