Armie Hammer To Lead Uwe Boll’s Vigilante Thriller ‘The Dark Knight’

Armie Hammer’s career resurgence is picking up steam: he’s landed the lead role in Uwe Boll’s upcoming film The Dark Knight, where he will portray a crime-fighting vigilante (not Batman). Filming will begin in Croatia later this month. This role comes on the heels of Hammer’s return to acting in Travis Mills’ western Frontier Crucible. Despite facing past allegations of cannibalism and sexual misconduct, Hammer said in a recent podcast interview that he’s finally getting enough acting offers that he’s had to turn some down. In The Dark Knight, his character becomes a vigilante hero hunting criminals, garnering public adoration while facing opposition from the local police chief. (Variety)