Armie Hammer Says Acting Comeback Is Going Well: “I’m Turning Jobs Down”

Armie Hammer says his acting career is getting back on track following allegations of cannibalism, sexual misconduct, and rape. “I’m turning down jobs. My dance card is getting pretty full,” the actor told the Your Mom’s House podcast. “By the way, that first job that I turned down after four years of this sh-t, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had.” He confirmed his involvement in several upcoming film projects, which were all facilitated through his lawyer rather than a traditional Hollywood agent. But Hammer knows that his comeback will take time. “It’s slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, ‘Man, that guy got fu-ked.’ And that feels really good. It’s really encouraging,” (THR)