Armie Hammer, Alex Rodriguez, Zendaya + More!

ARMIE HAMMER’S LAWYER ‘CAN’T CONFIRM OR DENY’ IF HE’S SELLING TIMESHARES IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS: After rumors started circulating that Call Me by Your Name actor Armie Hammer is selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, his lawyer commented on the reports. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Andrew Brettler said, “I can’t confirm or deny it because Armie hasn’t addressed it.” In an email to People, Brettler added, “If Armie is, in fact, selling timeshares, I think it’s s—-y that the media seems to be shaming him for having a ‘normal job.’” This comes after the actor, who has been accused of sexual assault, was rumored to be working as a concierge at Morritt’s Resort in Grand Cayman—which Brettler previously said was false.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ COMMENTS ON RELATIONSHIP WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ: On Wednesday’s (July 13th) episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, Alex Rodriguez shared how he felt about his ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez, a little more than a year after their breakup. The baseball player said he has “no regrets” about his relationship with Lopez and that they had a “great time.” Rodriguez added, “Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around.”

ZENDAYA GETS STITCHES FROM COOKING ACCIDENT: Entertainment Tonight reports that Spider-Man: Far From Home actress Zendaya got her first stitches on Wednesday night (July 13th) after sustaining an injury in the kitchen. Zendaya took to her Instagram stories, sharing photos of her bandaged finger. “See now…this is why I don’t cook,” she wrote.

TOM BRADY SAYS WEALTH IS THE ‘HARDEST THING’ WHEN IT COMES TO PARENTING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said on a recent episode of Spotify’s Drive podcast that his and Gisele Bündchen’s wealth is the “hardest thing” about raising their kids. “We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” he said. Brady added, “That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is. … What can we do about that?’”