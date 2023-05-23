Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Whoopi Goldberg + More!

ARIANA MADIX MOVES OUT OF HOUSE SHARED WITH TOM SANDOVAL: According to Page Six, Ariana Madix packed up her belongings and moved out of the house she shared with Tom Sandoval on Monday (May 22nd). The Vanderpump Rules star shared a selfie to her Instagram stories as well, alerting fans that she’s “ready to dip out,” with a wink face—referring to an episode of the show in which Sandoval denies any romantic involvement with their friend and costar, Raquel Leviss.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG GIVES SUNNY HOSTIN A LAP DANCE ON ‘THE VIEW:’ Things got a little heated on The View on Monday (May 22nd), but it wasn’t due to any arguing. While discussing a report that claims, “70 percent of people have cheated at bachelor or bachelorette parties,” including everything “from lap dances to a threesome,” co-host Sunny Hostin said she’s “never seen a lap dance.” Goldberg stood up from her chair and asked, “Would you like to see?” From there, the Ghost actress proceeded to emulate a lap dance for Hostin. “First I’m looking at you, okay? And then I start to turn, and then it’s all like this, and then it’s like that,” Goldberg said. “And then it’s me going down over here, and then I go back on the side.”

MICHELLE YEOH AND BRIE LARSON DANCE TOGETHER AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL: Michelle Yeoh and Brie Larson had their fair share of fun at Kering’s Women in Motion Dinner Sunday night (May 22nd). Variety reports that Yeoh, who was the recipient of Kering’s Women In Motion Award for 2023, left the party at approximately 2 a.m. after enjoying a night of celebrating with the Fast X star. The pair were filmed dancing on chairs as a saxophone someplace nearby played. Yeoh and Larson shared the video to their respective social media pages. “So happy to meet @brielarson finally and we had so much fun last night,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once star captioned an Instagram post.

DEMI MOORE REUNITES WITH ANDREW MCCARTHY: St. Elmo’s Fire stars Demi Moore and Andrew McCarthy got together again in preparation for McCarthy’s forthcoming Brat Pack documentary. On Sunday (May 22nd), the Pretty in Pink star shared a selfie of himself with Moore to Instagram, along with a still of the pair together from St. Elmo’s Fire. “So great to see (for the first time in years and years) my St. Elmo’s Fire co-star, the wondrous Demi Moore, and catch up for my Brat Pack documentary,” McCarthy wrote.

RENEE ZELLWEGER CHEERS ON ANT ANSTEAD DURING HIS SOCCER GAME: People reports that Renee Zellweger was photographed supporting her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, while his semi-professional soccer team won a championship recently. One photo shows the pair hugging during the match, while the Wheeler Dealers star was still in uniform. The pair celebrated two years together last month.

PARIS HILTON’S CHIHUAHUA DIES AT 23: Paris Hilton is grieving the loss of her 23-year-old chihuahua, Harajuku B—ch. The Simple Life star took to Instagram on Monday (May 22nd) to share the news of the dog’s passing. “For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments,” she wrote. “She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.”