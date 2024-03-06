Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy Added To Oscar Presenters

Ariana Grande, Ryan Gosling, and Melissa McCarthy have been added as presenters for the 2024 Oscars, which are set for this Sunday, March 10th. They join a lineup of previously-announced presenters that includes Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, and many more. In addition to presenting, Ryan Gosling will perform “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie. He’s also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his scene-stealing role in the hit film.

The Oscars will also revive a presentation tactic last used 15 years ago, where a group of previous winners in each acting category will pay tribute to this year’s nominees before announcing the winners. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC this coming Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.