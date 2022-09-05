Ariana Grande Getting Geared Up For ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande is gearing up for what is expected to be a role of a lifetime. She took to Instagram to share her excitement by posting several photos, one that teased her upcoming role in Wicked.

She will play Glinda in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning stage musical. The characters are based on the book from L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which was turned into a movie in 1939.

Late last year, Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who will star as Elphaba were officially announced as the co-leaders of the new films. There will be two separate releases, the first is expected to be out for the Christmas season of 2024.

