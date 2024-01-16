Ariana DeBose, Lenny Kravitz, Tina Fey + More!

ARIANA DEBOSE RESPONDS TO ‘ACTORS WHO THINK THEY ARE SINGERS’ JOKE AT CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS: While Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos presented the award for Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards Sunday (January 14th), the pair made a joke about “actors who think they are singers,” naming Jack Black, Ryan Gosling, and Ariana DeBose. According to Deadline, the camera panned to the West Side Story actor, who had a puzzled look on her face. “Ariana DeBose, Oscar award winning, Tony nominated, OG cast member of Hamilton on BROADWAY…. ‘THINKS she’s a singer’?!? Who wrote this bit?! I want names #CriticsChoiceAwards,” one person wrote on X. DeBose later addressed the joke on her Instagram stories, writing, “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.”

LENNY KRAVITZ PLANS TO IMPROVISE HIS SPEECH AT ZOE KRAVITZ AND CHANNING TATUM’S WEDDING: Lenny Kravitz told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday (January 14th) that he plans to speak “from the heart” when he gives a speech during his daughter Zoe Kravitz’s wedding to Channing Tatum. “It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” he added. Zoe and Channing’s engagement was first reported in October.

TINA FEY SAYS SHE AND HER WORK ‘WIFE’ AMY POEHLER WATCH ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ TOGETHER: On a recent episode of the Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast, Tina Fey shared how she and her work “wife” Amy Poehler spend their Saturday nights while on their Restless Leg tour together. “If it’s a Saturday, we go to our room, and we watch ‘SNL’ from the hotel room. It’s a dream,” the 30 Rock actor said. The pair cohosted the Weekend Update segment on SNL while they were cast members. If they aren’t together when the show is airing, Fey said they will “live text during it.”

MARGOT ROBBIE FEELS ‘SO LUCKY’ TO BE MARRIED TO ‘NORMIE’ TOM ACKERLEY: Margot Robbie shared appreciation for her husband Tom Ackerley while speaking with E! News at the Critics Choice Awards Sunday (January 14th). The Barbie actor admires that Ackerley is a “normie,” explaining that he “likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff.” She added, “I am so lucky … He’s just the best. It’s so fun.”