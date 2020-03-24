Are Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Married?

Michelle Williams and fiancé Thomas Kail may be hitched. He sparked rumors of a secret wedding after he was spotted out wearing a band on his wedding finger. Williams was also photographed wearing a ring on that finger. The pair got engaged three months ago.

They are expecting their first child together; Williams’ daughter with the late star Heath Ledger reportedly played matchmaker. Kail directed Williams in the Fox FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which earned her an Emmy as lead actress.

Williams was briefly married to musician Phil Elverum from summer 2018-19, and when news of her relationship with Kail broke there was a mini-scandal, and rumors that it stemmed from an affair.