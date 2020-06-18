Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox In Love?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox appeared to confirm their romance when they stepped out Monday in L.A. holding hands and kissing, and now, the 30-year-old is hitting up social media to share a love-swept video. On Instagram Story, he shows a brunette woman in a leather jacket eating sushi on a blanket covered in roses, watching the sunset. He captioned it, “In love.”

He also recently tweeted out lyrics from the song “Bloody Valentine,” which starred Fox in its video. “‘I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f**k.’ Life imitated art on that one.”

A source told People of their romance: “They hang out at Megan’s several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian.”

Fox, 34, announced her split from husband Brian Austin Green last month. The pair share Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Green, 46, has been spotted out with Courtney Stodden, 25. According to TMZ, they met online, and are just pals.