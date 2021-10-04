Are Kim and Kanye Putting Divorce on Hold? + New Series

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, but the pair are so busy co-parenting their four kids and collaborating professionally, it almost seems like they have no plans to split. Then, they were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu together and getting into a car to head off into the night.

Plus, the pair seems eager to encourage the rumors, with Kim showing up in a wedding dress to “remarry” Kanye at his Donda listening party. Still, a source tells Us Weekly that Kanye is just “styling Kim” and that they “have a more of a friendship and working relationship as they coparent. They’re not back together.”

According to the insider, the reality star, 40, “will be involved with Kanye’s work ventures and he will be involved with hers,” despite their split.

NEW SERIES

After nixing Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the fam is involved in a new Hulu series. A source told Us that Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Kris are going to be the focus, with Kim’s legal studies becoming a focus. “They’re making [the new show] somewhat political.”

They are reportedly embracing “having more control” and that it is an “entirely different concept.”