Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are sparking engagement rumors after being photographed with a mega sparkler on her left ring finger. The 31-year-old was seen sporting a giant emerald ring while shopping in Hollywood.

Johnson and Martin have been together since 2018, with a minor breakup in 2019. She is also tight with Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow and their kids, Apple and Moses. Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018.