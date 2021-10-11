Are Chris Evans and Selena Gomez Dating?

Is Selena Gomez dating her celebrity crush? Fans thin so. Years after revealing that she had a crush on the Avengers Endgame star Chris Evans, 40, several clues on Twitter and TikTok seem to point to them dating.

Rumors emerged after they were spotted leaving the same studio in L.A., and then they were photographed at a restaurant together – the backgrounds matched, even though they didn’t pose together.

Others noticed that the 29-year-old singer followed Evans on IG.

Fans ate it up. One wrote: “Honestly if someone was going to date my man chris evans then I’m glad it’s Selena Gomez.”