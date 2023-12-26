‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ Has Lackluster Debut At The Domestic Box Office

According to Deadline, moviegoing wasn’t as big this holiday season. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom took the top spot at the domestic box office, but the overall numbers were nothing to write home about. The sequel brought in $40 million over the four-day weekend. Meanwhile, Wonka claimed second place with $28 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (December 22nd) through Monday (December 25th):

1. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, $40 million

2. Wonka, $28 million

3. Migration, $17.5 million

4. Anyone But You, $8 million

5. Salaar Part 1, $6.9 million

6. Iron Claw, $6.5 million

7. Hunger Games: Songbirds & Snakes, $4 million

8. Dunki, $4 million

9. The Boy and the Heron, $3.8 million

10. Godzilla Minus One, $3.24 million