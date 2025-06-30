Apple’s ‘F1’ Starring Brad Pitt Races to $55.6 Million Debut

In a strong opening weekend, the big-budget racing drama F1 starring Brad Pitt earned $55.6 million domestically. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, the film follows Pitt as a retired Formula One driver who is convinced to return to the sport to coach a young rookie (Damson Idris) and save a struggling team. Last week’s top film, How to Train Your Dragon, slid to second place, adding $19.4 million in its third weekend. Disney’s Pixar adventure Elio continued to underperform, earning $10.7 million for third place. The weekend’s other major release, the campy horror sequel M3GAN 2.0, fizzled in fourth with $10.2 million. Rounding out the top five is Sony’s zombie thriller 28 Years Later, which plummeted in its second weekend with $9.7 million. (Variety)