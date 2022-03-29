Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Stewart, Files For Divorce

After 22 years of marriage, Anthony Anderson’s wife, Alvina Stewart, has decided it’s time the pair go their separate ways. This is the second time Stewart has filed for divorce from Anderson, but she rescinded her first petition in 2017, two years after filing it.

Stewart and the Black-ish actor met in high school and were married in 1999. In court documents obtained by People, Stewart cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and “TBD” as the date of separation.

Anderson and Stewart have two children together: Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26.