Anthony Anderson’s Home Was Broken Into By 3 Men

Anthony Anderson experienced a home invasion, as confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident occurred in his Encino residence. Although the authorities did not disclose the residents’ identity, property records indicate that the house belongs to Anderson. Three individuals reportedly broke into his home, but it is unknown if anything was taken. Anderson was away at a charity fundraiser at the time of the break-in. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made yet. Anderson’s representatives declined to comment. This incident follows other celebrity burglaries, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s home invasion in Beverly Hills. (EW)