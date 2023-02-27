‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Fights Off ‘Cocaine Bear’ At The Domestic Box Office

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania held onto the top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, beating out Cocaine Bear’s successful debut. However, Deadline reports that the film saw the biggest drop for an MCU film in its second weekend, falling 69% from last week with $32.2 million.

While Cocaine Bear didn’t claim the number one spot, the film did outperform projections, bringing in $23.09 million. Universal’s Jim Orr told the outlet, “This is a tremendous debut for Cocaine Bear, an outrageous comedy so well-crafted by director Elizabeth Banks. Audiences across North America were eager to see this original, hysterical film that continues what is shaping up to be a very good year at the domestic box office.”

Box Office Numbers from Friday (February 24th) through Sunday (February 26th):

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, $32.2 million

2. Cocaine Bear, $23.09 million

3. Jesus Revolution, $15.5 million

4. Avatar: The Way of Water, $4.7 million

5. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $4.1 million

6. Magic Mike’s Last Dance, $3 million

7. Knock at the Cabin, $1.87 million

8. 80 for Brady, $1.83 million

9. Missing, $1 million

10. A Man Called Otto, $850,000