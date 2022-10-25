Ant-Man And The Wasp, Henry Cavill, Star Wars + More!

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on Monday (October 24th). Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas all star in the new film. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.

HENRY CAVILL ANNOUNCES HIS RETURN AS SUPERMAN: Henry Cavill took to Instagram on Monday (October 24th) to announce his official return as Superman. “I wanted to wait the weekend before posting this,” Cavill said in a video. “Because I wanted to give you a chance to watch Black Adam.” He added that the image he shared and his cameo in Black Adam are just “a small taste of things to come.”

A NEW ‘STAR WARS’ FILM IS IN THE WORKS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new Star Wars film is in the works. Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof will be co-writing the script, and Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct the film.

GARCELLE BEAUVAIS COMMENTS ON JENNIFER COOLIDGE JOINING ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS:’ There’s been some talk lately about The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which Garcelle Beauvais addressed while guest co-hosting The Talk recently. “She would be fantastic, we need some humor,” Beauvais said. Referring to Coolidge’s character from Legally Blonde, Beauvais added, “She would bend and snap a b***h.”