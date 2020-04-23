Ansel Elgort Goes Nude (for a Good Cause)

Ansel Elgort, 26, posted a NSFW shot of himself nude in the shower on Instagram …. And it was for a good cause. The Fault in Our Stars actor wrote in the caption: “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO”.

The link leads to a GoFundMe page for actor Jeffrey Wright’s Brooklyn for Life! Fundraiser, which is seeking to feed folks on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our goal is to fund each Brooklyn for Life! restaurant, enabling them to provide – at no cost to the recipients – at least 75-100 meals per day for delivery to the Brooklyn frontlines of this pandemic,” a statement reads on the GoFund me page.

It seems his pitch worked. He hit up Instagram Story later, writing: “I don’t know how much of this is from the post but it seems a lot of people have been giving in the last few hours,” he said. “Thanks a lot, looks like it was worth it.”

He also apologized for offending anyone, noting that Instagram requested a less risqué version.”Sorry if I offended anybody but we did a good thing,” the actor said. “And my dad took the picture by the way. He was mad, he said that I needed to give him credit.”

As of Wednesday, the fundraiser had raked in well over $200K.