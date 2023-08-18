Annette Bening Says Her Transgender Son Inspires Her To Speak Out In Support Of The LGBTQ+ Community

Annette Bening opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about why she has been moved to speak out in support of the LGBTQ+ community in recent years. The American Beauty actress said her transgender son, Stephen, is “an inspiration.”

“I have a trans son, and he is such an inspiration to me. Certainly, what’s happening in the political world with trans people is so concerning and so dire,” she told the outlet. “It’s only going to get worse as we go into the election cycle.”

Bening added that she finds it “heartbreaking” to witness the “coldness and lack of compassion that so many people have” when it comes to the trans experience. “They are trying to stir up all this fear in people about trans kids and parents, and they are trying to legislate that.”

“This should not be scary to anybody else. This is a private, legitimate, complex, deep, spiritual, physical, psychological experience that must be respected and honored,” the Kids Are All Right actress said.