Anne Heche ‘Not Expected To Survive’ Severe Brain Injury

Anne Heche “is not expected to survive” the catastrophic brain injury she suffered during last week’s car crash.

A rep for the Emmy-winning actress told People Thursday (August 11th), “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition and on full life support.

“She is not expected to survive.”

The statement continued, “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

Heche never regained consciousness after crashing into a Los Angeles home in a firey wreck that took place last Friday (August 5th).

LAPD sources told TMZ Thursday (August 11th) that the actress had cocaine and fentanyl in her system at the time of the accident.