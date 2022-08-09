Anne Heche Is ‘In A Coma’ Following Fiery Car Crash

After the news broke on Friday (August 5th) that Anne Heche had crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, a rep for the Volcano actress shared that she is in “critical condition.”

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” her spokesperson said in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Earlier on Monday (August 8th), Page Six confirmed reports that the Los Angeles Police Department had obtained a warrant to test her blood for drugs and alcohol.

A representative for the LAPD told the publication, “The info we received this morning was a warrant that was obtained the same day as the traffic collision, which was Aug. 5. The warrant was to draw blood, and an investigation is ongoing pending the blood test results. If found intoxicated, [Heche] could be charged with misdemeanor DUI hit and run. No arrests have been made so far.”