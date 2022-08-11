Anne Heche Is Being Investigated For Felony DUI

Anne Heche is under investigation for felony DUI in connection with Friday’s (August 5th) California car crash.

The LAPD told TMZ Wednesday (Aug. 10th) that the investigation has been upped to a felony because the woman inside the home Heche hit with her Mini Cooper claims she was injured.

Officers believe the actress was driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol because shew as driving recklessly and appeared to have a bottle of alcohol in a cup holder.

The former Men In Trees star has been in a coma since the crash.